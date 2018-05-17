Morocco, Spain hail strong bilateral partnership

The Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita and his Spanish counterpart Alfonso Dastis hailed Wednesday in Rabat their strong partnership in the areas of trade and security.



Speaking at a press conference following talks between the two ministers, Dastis said partnership between Rabat and Madrid is a "model" to follow for other countries, noting that the two countries have succeeded in establishing a relation of trust and dialogue.



Spain is Morocco's largest trading partner and the kingdom is also an important trading partner for Spain outside the EU, he said.



"It is clear that Morocco is a fundamental partner for the EU," he said, stressing that "the kingdom knows that it can count on Spain to help establish a privileged framework with the EU."



For his part, Bourita praised the constructive and positive role of Spain in strengthening the Morocco-EU partnership.



He deemed as "exemplary" the cooperation between the two countries in the areas of trade, fight against illegal immigration and counter-terrorism.



The cooperation between the security services and the Interior Ministries of the two countries is "a model of inter-regional cooperation," he stated.



Bourita said that his talks with his Spanish counterpart were an opportunity to discuss the means to enhance bilateral relations and to prepare the upcoming events, including the Moroccan-Spanish high-level meeting which will be held very soon.

