Number of passengers handled by Dublin Airport in April sets record high

The number of passengers handled by Dublin Airport in April set a monthly record high of 2.6 million in the airport's 78-year history, said the airport authority on Wednesday.



Of the total passengers handled by the airport in April, the number of passengers travelling on domestic routes only accounted for a meagre 8,300 or 0.31 percent, said the airport in a press release, adding that the vast majority of the passengers handled by the airport in the month were on international routes.



Continental Europe ranked in the first place in terms of the number of passengers flying to or from this destination with the April figure standing at almost 1.4 million people, followed by Britain (856,000), and North America (over 296,000), said the press release.



Other international traffic, mainly to the Middle East and Africa, grew by 14 percent with over 79,000 passengers travelling to and from these destinations in April, it said.



During the first four months of this year, Dublin Airport handled a total of 8.7 million passengers, up 4 percent compared with the same period last year, said the airport.



Dublin Airport is the largest airport in Ireland. Last year the airport handled over 29 million passengers, accounting for 85.3 percent of the country's total air traffic, according to the latest official statistics.

