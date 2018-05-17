Egypt adds 241 members of IS-affiliated group to terrorist list

An Egyptian court on Wednesday added 241 members of Wilayat Sinai terrorist group, which is loyal to the Islamic State (IS) group, on terrorist list for five years.



These people face charges of murder and attempted murder against army forces and police personnel in Egypt's North Sinai province, according to official MENA news agency.



They are also accused of forming 43 terror cells and committing 63 terrorist operations in collaboration with other 314 people of the militant group.



The ruling was made by the Cairo Criminal Court, MENA reported.



Wilayat Sinai, meaning Sinai Province, declared loyalty to the IS in 2014.



The group claimed responsibility for dozens of terror attacks across the country that led to the deaths of hundreds of policemen, army personnel and civilians.



Terrorism prevailed in Egypt since the military ousted former Islamist President Mohamed Morsi in early July 2013 in response to mass protests against his 12-month reign and his currently outlawed Muslim Brotherhood group.

