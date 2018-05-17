Saudi Arabia designates Hezbollah leader on terror list

Saudi State Security Presidency designated on Wednesday 10 Hezbollah commanders, including its head, on the kingdom's terrorism list, Al Arabiya local news reported.



Along with the US Treasury Department, Saudi Arabia designated Hassan Nasrallah, the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, as a terrorist sponsor, and other nine Hezbollah commanders on the terror list.



The presidency highlighted that the move meets the approach of the United Nations to tackle terrorism and its financing.



It vowed Saudi Arabia's continuation to cooperate with all alliances of the Terrorist Financing and Targeting Center (TFTC) to stop Hezbollah and Iran from destabilizing the region. The assets and bank accounts of the newly listed individuals in Saudi Arabia were frozen.



The TFTC was formed in May 2017 and inaugurated by the Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and the US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the Arab-Islamic-American Summit held in Saudi Arabia last year.

