Egypt's Sisi says US embassy move to negatively impact Palestinian cause

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi said on Wednesday that US move of its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem will have negative consequences on the Palestinian cause.



Sisi's remarks came during a televised speech at a youth conference in the capital Cairo.



The Egyptian president said the US move will lead to a state of instability in the region.



On Monday, the United States moved its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to the disputed city of Jerusalem, six months after US President Donald Trump recognized the city as the capital of Israel.



At least 63 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip were killed and about 2,800 wounded over the past two days in confrontations between Israeli forces and Palestinian protesters against moving the US embassy to Jerusalem, the city the Palestinians want its eastern part as the capital of their future state.



Sisi pointed out that his country is in contact with the Palestinian and Israeli sides to stop the bloodshed.



He added that Egypt frequently opens the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza to alleviate the sufferings of the two million people in the coastal enclave, which is ruled by Islamic Hamas movement.

