Morocco, Sudan vow to step up bilateral cooperation

Morocco and Sudan pledged here Wednesday to give new impetus to bilateral cooperation.



This pledge was made during a meeting between the Moroccan Prime Minister Saad Eddine El Othmani and Ahmed Saad Omar, Minister in charge of the General Secretariat of the Sudanese Council of Ministers.



The two sides lauded the long-standing relations of friendship between the two countries and the dynamic of bilateral cooperation in the different fields, according to a statement from the PM's office issued following the talks.



This dynamic will be reinforced through a series of cooperation agreements covering different sectors of economic and social development, which will be signed at the next Moroccan-Sudanese Joint Committee, the same source said.



During the talks, the two sides also reviewed cooperation and coordination concerning government action and the organization of trainings for the benefit of specialized executives, the source added.

