Tech innovation collaboration highlighted in Sino-US relations: Chinese diplomat

The collaboration between China and the United States in the areas of science and technology has brought tremendous benefits to both countries over the past 40 years, said Chinese Consul General in Houston Li Qiangmin.



He told the third US-China Innovation and Investment Summit (UCIS) on Tuesday that he believes the collaboration in the field of science and technology innovation "will enter a new era and become a highlight in the China-US relations."



The event concluded late Tuesday in Houston with 24 winners from "INNOSTARS" preliminary competitions.



Mayor of Houston Sylvester Turner said on Tuesday that there is a lot of synergies between China and the city of Houston.



"There is no better city to make investment and to establish relationships especially with regards to startups, technology and innovation than right here in the city of Houston," he said.



More than 500 participants from China and the United States, including entrepreneurs and investors, attended the two-day event which featured a range of activities, including "INNOSTARS" preliminary competitions, innovation forums, B2B matchmaking, company exhibits, as well as satellite activities.



The event covered six areas in science, health and technological innovations, including advanced manufacturing, health care and biotechnology, new energy and new materials, environmental protection technology, artificial intelligence and virtual reality, information and communication technology.

