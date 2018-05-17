Funeral of Cibitoke attack victims held in Burundi

People attend a funeral of victims killed by militants in an attack in Cibitoke province, northwestern Burundi, on May 15, 2018. At least 26 persons were killed and eight others seriously injured in a gunmen attack on May 12 at a village in the province of Cibitoke, northwestern Burundi. (Xinhua/Evrard Ngendakumana)

People lay down coffins of victims killed by militants in an attack in Cibitoke province, northwestern Burundi, on May 15, 2018. At least 26 persons were killed and eight others seriously injured in a gunmen attack on May 12 at a village in the province of Cibitoke, northwestern Burundi. (Xinhua/Evrard Ngendakumana)

A woman with tears in her eyes attends a funeral of victims killed by militants in an attack in Cibitoke province, northwestern Burundi, on May 15, 2018. At least 26 persons were killed and eight others seriously injured in a gunmen attack on May 12 at a village in the province of Cibitoke, northwestern Burundi. (Xinhua/Evrard Ngendakumana)