Highlights of Black Sea Defense and Aerospace Exhibition 2018 in Bucharest, Romania

Photo taken on May 16, 2018 shows a tank during the Black Sea Defense and Aerospace (BSDA) Exhibition in Bucharest, Romania. The Black Sea Defense and Aerospace (BSDA) Exhibition 2018 opened in Bucharest on Wednesday, bringing over 200 exhibitors from 20 some countries. (Xinhua/Cristian Cristel)

A man looks at a F16 fighter aircraft during the Black Sea Defense and Aerospace (BSDA) Exhibition in Bucharest, Romania, May 16, 2018. The Black Sea Defense and Aerospace (BSDA) Exhibition 2018 opened in Bucharest on Wednesday, bringing over 200 exhibitors from 20 some countries. (Xinhua/Cristian Cristel)

Photo taken on May 16, 2018 shows a F16 fighter aircraft during the Black Sea Defense and Aerospace (BSDA) Exhibition in Bucharest, Romania. The Black Sea Defense and Aerospace (BSDA) Exhibition 2018 opened in Bucharest on Wednesday, bringing over 200 exhibitors from 20 some countries. (Xinhua/Cristian Cristel)

A soldier stands next to a F16 fighter aircraft during the Black Sea Defense and Aerospace (BSDA) Exhibition in Bucharest, Romania, May 16, 2018. The Black Sea Defense and Aerospace (BSDA) Exhibition 2018 opened in Bucharest on Wednesday, bringing over 200 exhibitors from 20 some countries. (Xinhua/Cristian Cristel)