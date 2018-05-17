"Pidyon Haben" ceremony held at synagogue in Rehovot, Israel

An ultra orthodox Jewish man of the Kretchnief Hasidic sect blesses his son, a thirty-day-old infant, during the "Pidyon Haben" ceremony at a synagogue in Rehovot, 30 km south of Tel Aviv, Israel, on May 16, 2018. The Pidyon Haben, or redemption of the first-born son, is a mitzvah in Judaism whereby a Jewish firstborn son is redeemed by use of silver coins from his birth-state of sanctity. (Xinhua/Gil Cohen Magen)

