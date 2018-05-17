Speculators in housing market continue to betting on China-North border cities

After Dandong, a border town in Northeast China's Liaoning Province, gained dividends in home prices amid North Korea talks, Hunchun, another border city about 68 kilometers to North Korean free trade zone Rason, has also seen its home prices skyrocket by more than 20 percent in recent days.



Some residents in Hunchun, a city in Northeast China's Jilin Province, told the Global Times on Thursday morning that the average home price has already surged by about 20 to 30 percent, following signs of improvement on the Korean Peninsula as well as talk of North Korea's possible opening-up.



"It has turned out to be a completely different situation now, compared to last year, when Chinese authorities imposed sanctions on China-North Korea trade," a local official surnamed Liang said.



Local seafood merchants in Hunchun suffered financially after incurring losses of hundreds of millions of yuan after the ban on trading with North Korea was imposed by the Chinese Ministry of Commerce in August 2017.



When the Global Times visited the border city last year, most properties remained unoccupied. And some areas seen as ghost towns even suffered a sluggish local economy as a result of the sanctions on North Korea.



"When the Korean Peninsula situation improved, investors came to the city. Some of them are from Beijing, or Changchun [capital city of Jilin Province]," Liang said.



A property saleswoman surnamed Cui told the Global Times that the highest average home price in Hunchun is now 6,000 yuan ($943.20) per square meter in some neighborhoods.



The saleswoman added that if a homebuyer pays all the money in one installment, they can get the property ownership certificate in just two days. By comparison, in Beijing, homebuyers usually pay with down payments at least a month in advance in order to get their ownership certificate.



Another resident surnamed Wu told the Global Times that he believes the surge in home prices will cause a housing market bubble, as local demand is not that strong, unless North Korea pushes forward its opening-up and reform.





