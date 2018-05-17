US, Uzbekistan discuss Afghanistan, eye closer trade ties

US President Donald Trump met with visiting Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev at the White House on Wednesday and the two discussed Afghanistan and bilateral trade cooperation.



During their talks, Trump and Mirziyoyev compared notes on regional security issues, including the stability in Afghanistan, said the White House in a statement released after their meeting.



Mirziyoyev, who was on his first trip to Washington since he came to power in 2016, pledged his support for the Afghan government, with which Uzbekistan has signed agreements last year to boost trade and infrastructure development.



Trump recognized the important role that Uzbekistan plays in the region, offered political support and planning consultations regarding Uzbekistan's railroad and infrastructure projects in Afghanistan, said the White House.



Uzbekistan, sharing border with war-torn Afghanistan, offers a vital supply route for the US troops remaining in the country.



The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and US forces completed their combat mission in Afghanistan by 2014 after 13 years of military presence in the country. However, around 16,000 foreign troops remain to train and assist Afghan forces.



Trump and Mirziyoyev also vowed to strengthen cooperation against the threats of international terrorism.



During Mirziyoyev's visit, Uzbekistan signed over 20 major business deals with US companies, which, the White House said, will be worth more than 4.8 billion US dollars when fully implemented and could sustain more than 10,000 US jobs.

