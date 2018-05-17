German shipwreck explorer donates cultural relics to Chinese museum

A collection of 38 cultural relics has been donated by a German shipwreck explorer to a museum in central China's Hunan Province.



The collection, discovered in the Bakau shipwreck, included 15 pieces of Chinese porcelain from the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) and 23 pottery and porcelain items made in southeast Asia, according to the Hunan Museum.



Tilman Walterfang, a German shipwreck explorer, set up the underwater archaelogical salvage company Seabed Explorations in 1996 in Germany.



The company discovered the Bakau shipwreck, an early 15th-century Ming vessel of Chinese origin, in Indonesia in early 1998, according to Walterfang.



Fang Zhaoyuan, a porcelain researcher with the Hunan Museum, said the collection is not only a significant record of China's maritime trade during the early period of the Ming Dynasty, but shows the cultural exchange between China and southeast Asia during the 15th century.

