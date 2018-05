Heat wave hits Jiangsu

People ride bikes under the sun during a heat wave in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 16, 2018. Heat wave hit Jiangsu Wednesday with temperatures over 35 degrees Celsius in some places. (Xinhua/Huan Yueliang)

People ride electric bikes under the sun during a heat wave in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 16, 2018. Heat wave hit Jiangsu Wednesday with temperatures over 35 degrees Celsius in some places. (Xinhua/Meng Delong)

A woman wearing hat and sunglasses is seen on a street in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 16, 2018. Heat wave hit Jiangsu Wednesday with temperatures over 35 degrees Celsius in some places. (Xinhua/Meng Delong)

Two bears stay in a pool at Shangfangshan forest zoo in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 16, 2018. Heat wave hit Jiangsu Wednesday with temperatures over 35 degrees Celsius in some places. (Xinhua/Hang Xingwei)

A tiger stays in a pool at Shangfangshan forest zoo in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 16, 2018. Heat wave hit Jiangsu Wednesday with temperatures over 35 degrees Celsius in some places. (Xinhua/Hang Xingwei)