Mudflat scenery in SE China's Xiapu attracts many tourists

Fishermen walk on the mudflat area of the beach in Xiapu County, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 16, 2018. The mudflat scenery attracted about 3.34 million tourists to Xiapu in the year of 2017, with the tourism revenue reaching 2.5 billion yuan (392 million US dollars). (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Photographers take photos of the mudflat scenery in Xiapu County, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 16, 2018. The mudflat scenery attracted about 3.34 million tourists to Xiapu in the year of 2017, with the tourism revenue reaching 2.5 billion yuan (392 million US dollars). (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Aerial photo taken on May 16, 2018 shows the mudflat scenery in Xiapu County, southeast China's Fujian Province. The mudflat scenery attracted about 3.34 million tourists to Xiapu in the year of 2017, with the tourism revenue reaching 2.5 billion yuan (392 million US dollars). (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Photographers take photos of the mudflat scenery in Xiapu County, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 16, 2018. The mudflat scenery attracted about 3.34 million tourists to Xiapu in the year of 2017, with the tourism revenue reaching 2.5 billion yuan (392 million US dollars). (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Fishermen walk on the mudflat area of the beach in Xiapu County, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 16, 2018. The mudflat scenery attracted about 3.34 million tourists to Xiapu in the year of 2017, with the tourism revenue reaching 2.5 billion yuan (392 million US dollars). (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)