Preparations made for Muslim holy month of Ramadan

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/5/17 12:39:23

A Palestinian vendor sells pickles in his shop ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, in the West Bank City of Nablus, on May 16, 2018. (Xinhua/Ayman Nobani)


 

A Palestinian vendor sells traditional Ramadan lanterns in his shop ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, in the West Bank City of Nablus, on May 16, 2018. (Xinhua/Ayman Nobani)


 

People shop at a bazaar ahead of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in downtown Tehran, capital of Iran, on May 16, 2018. (Xinhua/Ahmad Halabisaz)


 

A man decorates a mosque ahead of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in downtown Tehran, capital of Iran, on May 16, 2018. (Xinhua/Ahmad Halabisaz)


 

A Palestinian child holds a traditional Ramadan lantern at a market, ahead of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, in Gaza City, on May 16, 2018. (Xinhua/Stringer)


 

