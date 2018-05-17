Preparations made for Muslim holy month of Ramadan

A Palestinian vendor sells pickles in his shop ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, in the West Bank City of Nablus, on May 16, 2018. (Xinhua/Ayman Nobani)

A Palestinian vendor sells traditional Ramadan lanterns in his shop ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, in the West Bank City of Nablus, on May 16, 2018. (Xinhua/Ayman Nobani)

People shop at a bazaar ahead of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in downtown Tehran, capital of Iran, on May 16, 2018. (Xinhua/Ahmad Halabisaz)

A man decorates a mosque ahead of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in downtown Tehran, capital of Iran, on May 16, 2018. (Xinhua/Ahmad Halabisaz)

A Palestinian child holds a traditional Ramadan lantern at a market, ahead of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, in Gaza City, on May 16, 2018. (Xinhua/Stringer)