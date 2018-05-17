Pakistani forces kill militant commander involved in killing 100 people: army

Pakistani forces have killed a key militant commander in an operation, who had been involved in the killings of over 100 Shiite Muslims and police personnel in southwestern Balochistan province, the military said Thursday.



Two suicide bombers were also killed during the operation conducted in the outskirts of Quetta, provincial capital of Balochistan, the military spokesman said in a statement.



On details of the operation, the military spokesman said that the security forces killed the high value target of banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) group, Salman Badeni, who was involved in the killings of over 100 people of the Shiite Hazara community and police personnel.



LeJ, a sectarian group, is blamed for many attacks on Shiite Muslims in Balochistan and other parts of the country.



During the intense exchange of fire, senior military officer Col. Sohail Abid of the Military Intelligence also lost his life while four other soldiers got injured.

