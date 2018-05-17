US airstrike kills 2 IS militants in Afghanistan

Two militants of the Islamic State (IS) were killed after US and NATO-led coalition forces launched an airstrike in Afghanistan's eastern province of Nangarhar overnight, the provincial government said in a statement on Thursday.



"Two Daesh or IS militants were killed following an airstrike in Kakala locality of Haska Mina district last night," the statement read.



Two heavy machine guns were also destroyed after the airstrike.



The mountainous province, 120 km east of Kabul, has been the scene of clashes between security forces and IS militants from time to time.

