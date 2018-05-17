Expressway in China-Vietnam border area to open to traffic by year end

Aerial photo taken on May 16, 2018 shows the construction site of the Jingxi-Longbang expressway in the China-Vietnam border area in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The 28.3-km expressway, linking the Jiuzhou Village of Xinjing Township with the Longbang Port in Jingxi City bordering Vietnam, will open to traffic by the end of this year. (Xinhua/Lu Bo'an)

