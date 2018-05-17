Word matters

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT

"In the beginning, I did not refuse to lend him money because the amount was not big."So said a woman surnamed Ren who sued a man surnamed Wang in the Tongzhou District People's Court recently. Ren and Wang met each other at a friend's party and then befriended each other on WeChat. Afterward, Wang used all kinds of excuses to borrow money from Ren on WeChat. Ren lent him up to 4,362 yuan ($687), but Wang did not return a penny. When she asked him about the money, Wang promised to return it but then blacklisted Ren on WeChat. The Tongzhou court ruled that Wang return the money to Ren. (Source: The Beijing Morning Post)