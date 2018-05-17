Stone pillars with dragon carvings found in Songhua River

Seven stone pillars with dragon carvings have been salvaged from the Songhua River in Yilan County, Northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province, according to the local government. Experts will study the relics, which are now under governmental protection. (Photo: China News Service/Hu Chunfeng)

