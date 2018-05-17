Happy birthday:



Your plans may be slowed down by a number of issues today. Instead of blindly pushing forward, it may be more efficient to take a step back and reexamine your methods. Your lucky numbers: 2, 4, 7, 12, 15.

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



If you feel you need a break from your busy schedule, today is the perfect time to go ahead and take one. You can use some of your free time over the weekend to play catch up on unfinished tasks. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭



Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



The competition will play their cards close to their chests, so pay more attention to what people do than what they say as you go about your day today. Education will open the door to opportunities you never imagined. ✭✭✭✭



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



It will be worthwhile to go that extra mile at work today. Your bosses are watching and your actions can help make you a viable candidate for promotion. Financial opportunities are heading your way. ✭✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



While daydreaming would normally hold you back at work, letting your imagination fly will actually enable you to come up with an innovative solution to a difficult problem. Follow up on health issues as soon as you can. ✭✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Make sure you get enough sleep tonight as you will need all your wits about you this weekend. Brains not brawn will be the key to success. Money issues will cause trouble if you continue to ignore them. ✭✭✭







Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Do not hesitate to stand up for what you believe in today. Speak out and you may be surprised to discover that you are not the only one who thinks the way you do. ✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Your recent efforts will be rewarded, but do not forget about those that helped you along the way. Thank them by doing what you can to help make their dreams come true. Romance is in the air tonight. Make sure you spend some quality time with that special someone. ✭✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Get ready for a challenging time today. A number of roadblocks will stand between you and your goals. Although there is no guarantee of success, if you give in to your frustrations you are sure to fail. ✭✭✭

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



A streak of good luck makes this an excellent time to push your plans forward. Do not hesitate to dream big. The more difficult the challenge, the better you will perform. ✭✭✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Creativity is highlighted today, so make sure you involve yourself in artistic pursuits. Pay attention to the littlest of details and you will be given the chance to stop a major fiasco from happening. ✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



A focus on education will pay off big dividends. A big business venture is about to take off. Take the time to go over every piece of related paperwork as carefully as possible. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



You will be rewarded if you explore new things today. This should make a great opportunity to learn new skills or check out places you haven't been before. Some family issues may lead to frustration at home. ✭✭✭