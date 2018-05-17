Artillery brigade in live-fire drill

A PLA Army artillery brigade conducted a live-fire drill in the Gobi desert in Northwest China. The drill focused on improving warfare capabilities with the use of new equipment and new ideas. (Photo/81.cn)

