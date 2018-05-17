Learning Chinese

Chat attack

整改



(zhěnɡɡǎi)

A: Did you see the news? A young flight attendant was attacked as she was taking a car she hailed online. I'm starting to feel that online car hailing platforms aren't safe. I haven't hailed a car over the past few days.



你看了新闻吗？ 一个年轻空姐坐网约车途中被害了。我觉得网上约车系统不安全,这几天都不用手机打车了。



(nǐ kàn le xīnwén ma? yīɡè niánqīnɡ kōnɡjiě zuò wǎnɡyuēchē túzhōnɡ bèi hài le. wǒ juéde wǎnɡshànɡ yuēchē xìtǒnɡ bù ānquán, zhè jǐ tiān dōu búyònɡ shǒujī dǎchē le.)

B: Of course I saw it. Everyone's reaction to this has been pretty big. Some of that ride-sharing app's functions have already been blocked. Regulators have already ordered the company to rectify things.



当然看了,这个事情社会反响很大,现在那个打车软件的一些功能已经被停用了,监管部门勒令他们整改。



(dānɡrán kàn le, zhèɡè shìqínɡ shèhuì fǎnxiǎnɡ hěn dà, xiànzài nà ɡè dǎchē ruǎnjiàn de yīxiē ɡōnɡnénɡ yǐjīnɡ bèitínɡyònɡ le, jiānɡuǎn bùmén lèlìnɡ tāmen zhěnɡɡǎi.)

A: They certainly should rectify things.



确实应该整改了。



(quèshí yīnɡɡāi zhěnɡɡǎi le.)





Illustration: Xia Qing/GT









