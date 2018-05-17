China will not trade core interests with US: MOFCOM

Economic and trade ties between China and the US are driven by the market and China will not use its own interests and rights for trading, a Chinese trade official said Thursday.



Economic and trade cooperation between China and the US is formed and advanced by the market and their ties should also comply with the rules of the market economy, Gao Feng, spokesperson of the Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM), said at a regular press conference in Beijing.



"We will firmly safeguard our legitimate rights and interests and will not use the country's core interests for making deals," Gao noted.



China is actively promoting the adjustment of its industrial structure and the country is willing to increase imports from foreign countries including the US and also welcome enterprises from all over the world, including US firms, to pursue growth in the Chinese market, said Gao.



China has announced a plan to further open up its market to foreign investors and relevant departments are acting promptly to implement the policies, the ministry said, noting that China will continue to open up its market on the basis of its own development demands and at its own pace.



Gao said that "[we hope] people from China and around the world can share the dividends brought about by China's reform and opening-up."



The MOFCOM spokesperson said that the US is expected to revoke its trade restrictions that should not have been imposed in the first place to offer fair and just treatment to Chinese products and investment.





