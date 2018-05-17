Scientists discover cold water coral on Ganquan plateau in South China Sea

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/5/17 17:11:20

Photo taken on May 15, 2018 shows cold water coral on the Ganquan plateau in the South China Sea. Scientists descending inside China's manned submersible Shenhai Yongshi (Deep Sea Warrior) discovered cold water coral on the Ganquan plateau for the first time. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)


 

