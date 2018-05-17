Oil prices reach a three-and-a-half-year high

Brent edges closer to $80 per barrel on tightened supply, strong demand

Oil prices hit on Thursday their highest level since November 2014, with Brent crude creeping ever closer to $80 per barrel as supplies tightened and demand remained strong.



Brent crude futures were at $79.40 per barrel, up 0.14 percent from their last close after marking their highest in more than three and a half years.



US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $71.73 a barrel, up 24 cents, or 0.3 percent, from their last settlement and not far off Tuesday's $71.92 a barrel - also a level not seen since November 2014.



ANZ bank said on Thursday that Brent was "now threatening to break through $80 per barrel... [as] geopolitical risks continue to support prices, [and] an unexpected fall in inventories in the US got investors excited."



US crude inventories dropped by 1.4 million barrels in the week leading up to May 11 to 432.34 million barrels.



ANZ said the falling US inventories were "raising concerns of tight markets heading into the US driving season," during which demand typically rises.



US bank Morgan Stanley said it had raised its Brent price forecast to $90 by 2020 due to a steady increase in demand.



Even at $80 per barrel, the costs of oil are huge, with Asia's consumption costing $1 trillion a year, twice as much as during the price lull of 2015-16.



Not all indicators pointed to a tighter market, however.



The International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday that it had lowered its global oil demand growth forecast for 2018 from 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) to 1.4 million bpd.



The IEA said that global oil demand would average 99.2 million bpd in 2018, although US bank Goldman Sachs said consumption would cross 100 million bpd "this summer."



And although supplies currently only stand at 98 million bpd due to supply cuts led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), the IEA said "strong non-OPEC growth... will grow by 1.87 million bpd in 2018."



Major production increases in the US - where crude output has soared by 27 percent over the last two years - has put the US within reach of top producer Russia's 11 million bpd.



Goldman also said the tight market left "room for OPEC to exit [its production cuts] without significant price impact."





