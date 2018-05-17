Xinjiang encourages local people to study Constitution in interesting ways

Northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region is launching a campaign to encourage locals to study the Constitution in various ways, a move to counter separatist forces, according to a Chinese expert.



Xinjiang has since April offered students and women's groups multiple ways of studying the Chinese Constitution — oath meetings, morning readings, writing competitions, simulated courts, a Constitution-themed kite festival, digital slogans and quiz competitions on Constitutional provisions through social media, Beijing-based Legal Daily reported on Thursday.



"It's important to present the Constitution in various ways," Zhu Weiqun, former chairman of the ethnic and religious committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, told the Global Times on Thursday.



"Xinjiang has relatively more minorities with quite different cultural backgrounds and understanding of history. So the study of the Constitution should be linked with their daily lives, and make them like it."



Xinjiang will further push the campaign, including talk shows and songs, lectures by law experts, and having a legal consultant for every village or community.



The drive was rolled out among over 4,000 primary and middle schools in Xinjiang.



The Kizilsu Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture has organized "Study the Constitution, Eliminate the Extremists" oath meetings 736 times for more than 150,000 women from all over the prefecture.



"Xinjiang is undergoing an anti-secession struggle, and separatists' actions are against the Constitution. By studying it, people can tell the difference between the right and wrong," noted Zhu.



Not only for people of Xinjiang, it's every Chinese citizen's obligation and responsibility to study and understand the Constitution, emphasized Zhu. "But it's necessary to make it vivid for people to understand it better," he said.