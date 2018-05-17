Chongqing increases intelligent vehicle sector

Changan Automobile's self-driving car, a modified Raeton sedan, is seen during a test drive on a highway in Beijing. Photo: VCG







Southwest China's Chongqing is ramping up efforts to transform its auto industry from a manufacturing powerhouse to a high-end center based on intelligence.



Boasting the largest vehicle output and number of automakers in China, Chongqing's government has stepped up efforts in the autonomous driving sector over the past few years.



The municipality officially allowed road testing of autonomous vehicles and rolled out related regulations in March, following the steps of Beijing and Shanghai.



It also issued on April 18 its first batch of licenses to seven automakers and technology companies - Changan Automobile, Baidu, FAW Group, Dongfeng, GAC Group, Geely and Foton Auto - to allow their autonomous vehicles to be tested on roads.



The opened test roads are in the Chongqing Liangjiang New Area, the third State-level district approved in 2010 by the State Council following the Shanghai Pudong New Area and Tianjin Binhai New Area. Here lies the core of Chongqing's auto industry.



About 76 percent of cars made in Chongqing last year came from the Liangjiang New Area, which had an output of 2.28 million vehicles, data from the New Area's official website showed on May 9.



China Automotive Engineering Research Institute Co (CAERI), based in the Liangjiang New Area, was officially approved in April as a third-party test company for autonomous driving in the municipality.



The company has built the first phase of a demonstration area, which is for closed tests of autonomous vehicles by simulating urban traffic. It covers 402 mu (26.8 hectares) and can produce more than 50 traffic scenarios, according to a note the company sent to the Global Times.



Xie Fei, vice general manager of the CAERI, told the Global Times in an exclusive interview that Chongqing has definite advantages in creating these traffic scenarios since it is a mountainous city, naturally creating such features as ramps, tunnels and overpasses.



"For another thing, Chongqing is also a fog city, and it rains a lot in summer. As such, vehicles can 'sense' the external environment under various conditions," Xie said.



The demonstration area can hold as many as 150 vehicles at one time, and they are monitored through a system called i-VISTA (Intelligent Vehicle Integrated Systems Test Area), according to Xie.



"Apart from the seven domestic companies, foreign automakers such as BMW and Toyota have also contacted us for tests," he noted.



German automaker BMW on Monday was granted a road test license for its self-driving vehicles by the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Information Technology, being the first international auto brand to get this privilege in China.



Besides the traditional automakers that are actively mapping out plans for the self-driving sector, internet giants are also chasing the trend.



Tencent Holdings obtained a license plate for its self-driving car from the Shenzhen Transport Bureau to test on some public roads, the Xinhua News Agency reported Monday.



Wu Shuocheng, a Shanghai-based independent auto industry analyst, said that pursuing autonomous driving technology offers a golden opportunity to transform China's auto industry from a big manufacturing powerhouse to a strong core-technology owner.



"Domestic companies have more chance to surpass their foreign counterparts by betting on intelligent-connected cars than focusing on the new-energy vehicle sector," Wu told the Global Times Tuesday.



"We can see that domestic automakers have a better understanding of local demand for autonomous vehicles and they respond to the market at a much quicker pace," Wu noted.



Given the abundant auto resources ranging from research and development to component supplies and manufacturing, Chongqing has an advantage in leading the smart auto trend, he added.



Domestic brand rising



Chongqing-based Changan Automobile, one of leading and highest-selling domestic auto brands, began working on autonomous driving technologies as early as 2010.



The autonomous road test license issued by Chongqing was the company's second. It received a similar permit from the California Department of Motor Vehicles in November 2017.



In early 2016, a Changan vehicle made a 2,000-kilometer autonomous trip from Chongqing to Beijing, being the first Chinese automaker to realize long-distance autonomous driving.



He Jugang, head of Changan Automobile Intelligent Vehicle R&D Center, told the Global Times in an exclusive interview that the self-driving sector involves a long industrial chain where different companies have their own strengths.



"Changan broadly works with other players including German auto supplier Bosch and domestic companies like Huawei, Baidu and Tencent. Meanwhile, we forge our own core competence: integrated systems, core algorithm and the ability to provide customers with differentiated services," He said.



He said there is still a three-year gap between Changan and Western vehicle manufacturers when it comes to the Level-3 autonomous driving development. However, in China, He is confident that Changan ranks first.



There are five levels involved in autonomous driving. At Level 3, drivers can take their eyes off the road and conduct other activities under certain traffic or environmental conditions. The human driver needs to intervene if the car encounters a scenario it cannot handle.



Changan plans to put Level-3 autonomous vehicles into mass production by 2020, said He.



5G network



Another advantage for Chongqing's push for smart cars is its effective support of the fifth-generation (5G) telecommunications network, which can be likened to the oxygen for this type of car. Chongqing is among the first batch of Chinese cities to build and test run 5G networks.



The first 5G test network was launched in the southwestern metropolis on April 23, marking another step toward 5G commercialization in China.



According to China Mobile's Chongqing branch, the test network has entered operation in the Liangjiang New Area, and it will gradually expand to the whole city, the Xinhua News Agency reported in April.



The first version of the 5G international standard will be officially released by 3GPP, a body that governs global cellular standards, by June this year, Liu Duo, dean of the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, told the Xinhua News Agency in March.