Internet firms help Shanghai govt reach out to young people

Two internet companies on Wednesday conducted lectures for Shanghai officials to help them understand young people.



The government of Pudong district in Shanghai invited online anime-streaming platform bilibili.com and video game company Tencent Games to teach officials how to maximize the use of the internet in their work, news site thepaper.cn reported on Thursday.



If the relatively older officials fail to understand young people, then they are out, Weng Zuliang, Party chief of Pudong district in Shanghai was quoted by thepaper.cn as saying.



The two companies discussed young people's characteristics, consumption habits to these officials.



People born from the 1980s to the 1990s are now the main consumer groups of Chinese society, and understanding these groups helps the government to adjust their management approach, Zhu Lijia, a professor of public management at the Chinese Academy of Governance, told the Global Times.



"These groups think more independently than their parents. Adapting to their way of communicating also helps draw them closer to the government," Zhu said.



Zhao Hui, the mayor of Deyang, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, has gained in popularity since he started using his Sina Weibo account for public affairs, including responding to netizens' concerns. His account has close to 70,000 followers.



However, officials should also be cautious about using social media in handling government affairs, especially involving sensitive and confidential information, Zhu warned.



