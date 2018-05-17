Xi'an clears the air about '5-gram dust rule'

Sanitation workers collect dust from a one square meter area before measure it with an electronic scale. Photo: Beijing Youth Daily

A viral video showing officials checking street cleanliness in Northwest China's Xi'an swept up a teacup-sized storm on social media.The controversy centered on the city sanitation standard of five grams of dust per square meter, which the video shows city sanitation official measuring with an electronic scale.Many on social media expressed outrage that sanitation workers could be held to such stringent standards for such low wages.Officials cleared up the air on Wednesday, explaining the five-gram standard was for street sweeping vehicles, not their human counterparts."If the standards are not met, we only adjust the frequency and time of the sweeping machines," a local sanitation official surnamed Du told Beijing Youth Daily on Wednesday. "This is not a sanitation workers' performance evaluation," Du said.The standard has been enforced since early 2017. Most of the city is up to code, Du added.Beijing Youth Daily