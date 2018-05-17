Woman found guilty of bomb-making in Wenzhou

An East China woman who police said was found storing bomb-making materials in her home as part of a bank robbery plot was sentenced on Wednesday, media reported.



A Wenzhou court handed the 25-year-old identified only as Xiaoyue (pseudonym) a lenient sentence of 10 months in prison after determining she suffers from mental illness.



Wenzhou police found raw materials for making explosives and a 32-page book of handwritten notes detaling her plot at her home in September 2017.



Xiaoyue told the court she had been teaching herself how to make explosive devices from material online, but was never successful.



"I had to give up my bank-robbing plan in the end," Xiaoyue said. "I got scared."



Xiaoyue said she purchased around 1,000 yuan ($157) in a variety of explosive-making materials and equipment online, such as potassium chlorate.



In the book were detailed descriptions of an area bank, including locations of surveillance cameras and arrival times of armored cars.



Xiaoyue said her plan was in part inspired by action movies.



Wenzhou police said Xiaoyue had exhibited childlike behavior and erratic mood swings while in custody.



She was found guilty of making explosives and given 10 months in prison.



The judge said she received a lesser sentence because she was found to have a mental illness.



It was not reported as to what first led police to identify Xiaoyue and raid her residence.



Qianjiang Evening News