Tuniu launches more destination-based travel products to better serve customers

Tuniu Corporation, an online Chinese leisure travel company, released a range of strategic initiatives on Tuesday to enhance the company's destination-based products and services to better serve customers during their trips.



The company said it plans to partner with local tour operators in international destinations and provide a range of services such as access to the company's supply chain resources, customer base, financial assistance and technology support.



So far, the company has successfully cooperated with three partners, one in Japan, one in Thailand and the other in the US.



The company plans to increase its number of partners to 30 within the next three years, according to a note it sent to the Global Times on Tuesday.



Tuniu earlier in 2018 launched a dedicated online channel for destination-based products and services with the aim of supporting customers with the booking of transportation, accommodation and destination products.



The destination channel currently covers over 1,000 global destinations and 25 product categories such as car rental, local activities and travel photography.



Further efforts will also include the launching of a number of mini-apps on WeChat, which will help customers, especially self-guided customers, in using destination products.



Tuniu launched its first local tour operator in Xiamen, East China's Fujian Province in 2016. By the end of February 2018, it had 11 domestic tour operators in total. It aims to open approximately 20 additional local tour operators in 2018, covering all major regional destinations across China.





