QR codes added to hotel bed sheets for sanitation check

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/5/17 18:33:41

Illustration: Chen Xia/GT



 "Hotel guests can now check if their sheets are fresh by scanning a QR code."

Previous media reports disclosed that some hotels in Shanghai do not regularly change their bed linen or towels after guests check out. In response to this, a local cleaning service company developed a QR code technology for guests to check if their hotel bed sheets are fresh. The company has added QR codes on the bedding at one of its long-term cooperative hotels. Guests are required to scan the QR code as soon as they check in using a mobile app, which will notify them if the sheets are fresh or have been used by previous guests.

Posted in: PULSE
blog comments powered by Disqus