Kindergarten staff fired for abusing children

At least four children from Pudong New Area were scratched and injured by their private kindergarten staff on Wednesday, thepaper.cn reported Thursday.



The staff, surnamed Wang, who used to be a janitor at the kindergarten and has no nursing or childcare qualifications, was fired after the incident.



Several children came home with their faces and bodies scratched up Wednesday. However, they were reluctant to admit to their parents that Wang was the culprit because they were warned not to tell anyone about the incident.



After checking the surveillance video tapes Thursday, parents saw that Wang had hurt the children using a pen on Wednesday afternoon. According to the children, Wang often abused children by hitting them on their faces and heads.

