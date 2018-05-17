Shanghai is first city in China to issue official licenses to professional street artists

Be it in New York, Paris or London, one can always find local street artists on the sidewalks playing a guitar, painting a canvas or acting as a statue.Shanghai, taking a cue from the West, now leads the nation as the first Chinese city to issue official licenses to street artists.On Tuesday, the first street artist communication center was launched in Jing'an Park, where street artists can meet, rehearse their performances and develop new ideas.More venues are also opening up to street artists in Jing'an, Chang­ning, Xuhui and Hongkou districts. This marks the fifth year that Shanghai has issued licenses to qualified local street artists. In the past four years, the number of certificated street artists here has increased from 8 to 123, with hundreds of performances being staged every weekend around the city.The prosperity of the local street artists industry has attracted many young adults with good education backgrounds. Now, these smart, young artists make up two-thirds of all certificated street artists in Shanghai.It began in October 2014, when Shanghai issued the first batch of certificates to allow eight street artists to perform outside the popular Jing An Kerry Centre. In June and October of 2015, the second and third batches of street artists were certificated.Taking the selection process of the second batch of artists as an example, after fierce competition 14 street artists talented in various musical instruments stood out from the 80 applicants. Compared with the first batch, the new applicants had much higher education backgrounds, a real passion for art and professional qualifications. Two-thirds of them were aged from 25 to 35.Apart from being talented and passionate, the Shanghai Performance Trade Association also signed a "Code of Practice" with every artist, stating that they must not disturb the public and that they must stick to a fixed time, venue and content or they will have their license suspended."They are not tramps nor beggars but qualified, educated performers who have passed examinations to obtain the certificate. A major difference between them and common buskers is that they are inclined to present their talents instead of simply trying to collect money from passersby," said the chairman of Shanghai Performance Trade Association.Foreign artists have also joined in. To celebrate its first anniversary of official street performances, Shanghai organized a joint performance which brought artists from all over the world to share the stage with local artists. With the extended scale of street artists in Shanghai, the performance has become a norm and a brand for Shanghai street art.The third joint performance in 2017 gathered nine artists who held hundreds of performances every day in major shopping centers and culture facilities in the city.Their content has also expanded, with more folk music, acrobatics and magic being added to the list. A senior resident watching the performance said the new batch of street artists made him feel more relaxed, and that their skills and talents were more interesting than sitting on a crouch watching television.This story was translated based on articles from Shanghai Observer.

A street artist makes balloons for children. Photo: VCG

A street artist with his handicrafts Photo: VCG