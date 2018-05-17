Omni-channels for fresh food

In the context of China's fast developing fresh food industry and the consumption upgrading of Chinese families, Alibaba Group and Win-Chain supply chain co-organized the F20 Global Fresh Summit in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province from May 11 to 12, attended by dozens of senior executives from global top fresh food companies. The summit aims to promote an interaction between upstream and downstream businesses in China's fresh food industry. Through big data and consumer research, it will bring global fresh food businesses closer to Chinese consumers.During the summit, Alibaba and Win-Chain signed a declaration with 20 global fresh food giants present.Daniel Zhang, CEO of Alibaba Group, noted that Win-Chain would become the group's global centralized purchasing platform for fresh food to promote upgrading and standardization.Win-Chain is a data-driven platform for supply-chain management to facilitate Alibaba's new retailing and catering operation, which enables omni-channels in China.With omni-channels sales encompassing Yiguo APP, Tmall Fresh, Suning Fresh and Alibaba New Retail, Win-Chain provides upstream fresh food suppliers with a one-stop solution in the China market, including cold chain distribution service, product consumer-branding, and big data support.Patrick Zhang, Win-Chain Chairman & CEO noted that through the F20 platform, the company aims to connect benchmark businesses in the global fresh food industry, and share resources and responsibility to provide Chinese consumers with higher-quality fresh food that is safer and more convenient.At the summit, Win-Chain forged a strategic business cooperation with Danish Crown and CAMPOSOL Trading to provide a more diversified product range to Chinese consumers.

Group photo of the F20 attendees Photo: Courtesy of the organizer