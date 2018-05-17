Betty Woodman’s first Asian exhibition and Zhao Yang’s exhibition

Ā

Chi K11 art museum in Shanghai will simultaneously present House and Universe, the first solo exhibition in Asia for renowned American artist Betty Woodman (1930-2018), andlaya, the first solo museum exhibition in Chinese mainland for Chinese artist Zhao Yang. This dual exhibition features the works of two artists of different genders, backgrounds, geographies and traditions, creating a dialogue on the theme of "body" and "gestures" and the spaces in which they dwell. They hope to illuminate the creative developmental paths of these two artists and place in full view the experiments in contemporary art they have conducted using traditional artistic mediums. Under the direction of Adrian Cheng, a cultural entrepreneur and founder of K11 and K11 Art Foundation (KAF), this exhibition will incorporate K11's independently developed interactive "smart art" model to bring a new type of exhibition experience to the public. The artist's first Asian exhibition will put on display a variety of Woodman's mixed media works from the past decade, including sculptures, triptych vases, large installations and canvas pieces in addition to some of her earlier works.Date: Until June 17, 2018; 10 am to 8 pm (no admission after 7 pm)Venue: B3, K11 Art MallK11购物艺术中心B3Address: 300 Huaihai Road Central, Huangpu District上海市黄浦区淮海中路300号Admission: 80 yuanCall 6387-6688 for more information

Photo: Courtesy of K11 Art Mall