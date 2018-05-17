City starts summer shape pruning for roadside trees

Summer is the peak season for growing plants in Shanghai. The city has started the summer shape pruning for roadside trees to make the trees round and uniform in structure, according to Xinmin Evening News. Thick tree leaves and branches may obscure traffic signs and signals which might cause safety hazards. The job is expected to be completed by August. The city is expected to create 20 famous avenues with roadside trees and build eight characteristic roads with plants and flowers in 2018. Illustration: Chen Xia/GT