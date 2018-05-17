Puzzle

ACROSS1 Guiding principle6 Many YouTube stars10 Dracula has one14 Like a stale joke15 Ho-humish16 River to the Severn17 Comparatively bare?20 Theoretical missing links21 Quarantine22 Singer Bob25 An opera voice26 Flatten in the ring30 Spoonbill kin32 Heavy pots and pans35 One "Scarface" guy41 Easy way to adapt?43 Black Sea resort44 Parts of highway systems45 City near Tahoe47 One chain X one furlong48 Carbo-loader's food53 Room often unfinished56 Faux names58 U-turn from southpaw63 Be VERY attentive?66 Give off, as a smell67 Appear68 An Indo-European69 Wears70 Joule's 10 million71 Raises, as offspringDOWN1 Volcano in Sicily2 Sand surrounded by greenery?3 Wilderness walk4 Tabloid couple5 Gave up, as territory6 "Madam Secretary" network7 Menu phrase with "king"8 Sesame paste9 Many women10 Strong cord11 Like the theme creatures12 ___ Alegre, Brazil13 Finisher18 "___ day now ..."19 "Do ___ enter"23 Old Italian money24 Inactive26 Drug bust figure?27 Severely needing rain28 Oxen inhibitor29 They make a few bucks31 Rob Roy, e.g.33 "Fuzzy Wuzzy" follower34 Slightly open36 Make stupefied37 "Chute" front38 Ear-related39 At no time, poetically40 Highlands tongue42 Jog kin46 Way less involved48 Mauled by a pooch?49 Place to remember in Texas50 Protest on one's butt?51 Diplomatic skills52 Powdery residue54 Savings vehicle55 Producer of 52-Down57 "Who ___ is going?"59 Blood and guts60 Georgetown player61 Russian monarch of yore62 Has a hankering64 Beer blast necessity65 Features of yammers?

Solution