Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Guiding principle
6 Many YouTube stars
10 Dracula has one
14 Like a stale joke
15 Ho-humish
16 River to the Severn
17 Comparatively bare?
20 Theoretical missing links
21 Quarantine
22 Singer Bob
25 An opera voice
26 Flatten in the ring
30 Spoonbill kin
32 Heavy pots and pans
35 One "Scarface" guy
41 Easy way to adapt?
43 Black Sea resort
44 Parts of highway systems
45 City near Tahoe
47 One chain X one furlong
48 Carbo-loader's food
53 Room often unfinished
56 Faux names
58 U-turn from southpaw
63 Be VERY attentive?
66 Give off, as a smell
67 Appear
68 An Indo-European
69 Wears
70 Joule's 10 million
71 Raises, as offspring
DOWN
1 Volcano in Sicily
2 Sand surrounded by greenery?
3 Wilderness walk
4 Tabloid couple
5 Gave up, as territory
6 "Madam Secretary" network
7 Menu phrase with "king"
8 Sesame paste
9 Many women
10 Strong cord
11 Like the theme creatures
12 ___ Alegre, Brazil
13 Finisher
18 "___ day now ..."
19 "Do ___ enter"
23 Old Italian money
24 Inactive
26 Drug bust figure?
27 Severely needing rain
28 Oxen inhibitor
29 They make a few bucks
31 Rob Roy, e.g.
33 "Fuzzy Wuzzy" follower
34 Slightly open
36 Make stupefied
37 "Chute" front
38 Ear-related
39 At no time, poetically
40 Highlands tongue
42 Jog kin
46 Way less involved
48 Mauled by a pooch?
49 Place to remember in Texas
50 Protest on one's butt?
51 Diplomatic skills
52 Powdery residue
54 Savings vehicle
55 Producer of 52-Down
57 "Who ___ is going?"
59 Blood and guts
60 Georgetown player
61 Russian monarch of yore
62 Has a hankering
64 Beer blast necessity
65 Features of yammers?
Solution