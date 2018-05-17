Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/5/17 19:33:40

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Guiding principle

  6 Many YouTube stars

 10 Dracula has one

 14 Like a stale joke

 15 Ho-humish

 16 River to the Severn

 17 Comparatively bare?

 20 Theoretical missing links

 21 Quarantine

 22 Singer Bob

 25 An opera voice

 26 Flatten in the ring

 30 Spoonbill kin

 32 Heavy pots and pans

 35 One "Scarface" guy

 41 Easy way to adapt?

 43 Black Sea resort

 44 Parts of highway systems

 45 City near Tahoe

 47 One chain X one furlong

 48 Carbo-loader's food

 53 Room often unfinished

 56 Faux names

 58 U-turn from southpaw

 63 Be VERY attentive?

 66 Give off, as a smell

 67 Appear

 68 An Indo-European

 69 Wears

 70 Joule's 10 million

 71 Raises, as offspring

DOWN

  1 Volcano in Sicily

  2 Sand surrounded by greenery?

  3 Wilderness walk

  4 Tabloid couple

  5 Gave up, as territory

  6 "Madam Secretary" network

  7 Menu phrase with "king"

  8 Sesame paste

  9 Many women

 10 Strong cord

 11 Like the theme creatures

 12 ___ Alegre, Brazil

 13 Finisher

 18 "___ day now ..."

 19 "Do ___ enter"

23 Old Italian money

24 Inactive

 26 Drug bust figure?

 27 Severely needing rain

 28 Oxen inhibitor

 29 They make a few bucks

 31 Rob Roy, e.g.

 33 "Fuzzy Wuzzy" follower

 34 Slightly open

 36 Make stupefied

 37 "Chute" front

 38 Ear-related

 39 At no time, poetically

 40 Highlands tongue

 42 Jog kin

 46 Way less involved

 48 Mauled by a pooch?

 49 Place to remember in Texas

 50 Protest on one's butt?

 51 Diplomatic skills

 52 Powdery residue

 54 Savings vehicle

 55 Producer of 52-Down

 57 "Who ___ is going?"

 59 Blood and guts

 60 Georgetown player

 61 Russian monarch of yore

 62 Has a hankering

 64 Beer blast necessity

 65 Features of yammers?

Solution



 

