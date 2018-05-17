Vice premier leads talks in US as officials push for free trade in Europe

The visit of the Chinese delegation led by Vice Premier Liu He to the US is aimed at engaging in in-depth communication to seek a proper solution to the countries' trade dispute and safeguard healthy bilateral trade ties, said Liu, Chinese President Xi Jinping's special envoy.



Liu made the remarks during a visit with former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger who celebrates his 95th birthday on May 27. Kissinger and former Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai were instrumental in establishing Sino-US diplomatic relations in the 1970s.



The Chinese delegation arrived in Washington on Tuesday for the second round of trade negotiations, after a US delegation visited Beijing earlier this month.



It is also Liu's second visit to the US where he held trade consultations at the onset of the trade frictions in late February.



There have been noticeable additions to the Chinese delegation for this second round of formal trade talks. Vice Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Han Jun and Vice Minister of Industry and Information Technology Luo Wen are part of the delegation this time.



"The line-up demonstrates Beijing's sincerity in holding constructive talks that will directly involve the persons responsible for key areas," Li Chunding, a research fellow at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences told the Global Times on Thursday. High-tech and agricultural industries are expected to be among key sectors in the negotiations.



US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will lead the discussions, along with Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, according to a statement released by White House on Wednesday.



"I believe China and the US will and should come up with some practical short-term solutions, which will not only pave the way for further discussions but are also critical in avoiding a trade war," said Wei Jianguo, deputy director of the China Center for International Economic Exchanges, a Beijing-based think tank.



"Both sides should jointly agree to expand the import to China of certain US export products. Crude oil, natural gas and coal for example. In return the US should eliminate export restrictions of high technologies."



During the talks, China will not make concessions on principles, nor trade its core interests for the sake of reaching an agreement, Li said, while noting that trade tensions will eventually be resolved through talks rather than a lose-lose trade war.



Liu also met with some key US lawmakers including Orrin Hatch, president pro tempore of the Senate and chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, Xinhua reported.

Free trade expansion



Meanwhile, China is reaching out to other countries to secure and expand free trade. China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi was in France for trade consultation, and other high-level Chinese officials conducted negotiations to finalize free trade agreements in other European countries.



Wang denounced trade unilateralism and protectionism during his official visit to France, saying that they are on the wrong side of history, according to the foreign ministry website on Thursday.



During his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, Wang said China and France are committed to defending the international trade system based on World Trade Organization regulations.



On Thursday, China signed a free trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union in Astana, Kazakhstan, strengthening trade ties with Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Armenia in sectors such as customs cooperation, intellectual property and government procurement.



China and Norway held the 11th round of negotiations on a free trade agreement from Monday to Wednesday in Oslo, Norway, which yielded progress in cargo trade, service trade, investment, intellectual property rights protection among other fields, according to the Ministry of Commerce.