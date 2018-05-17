Ofo eyes blockchain

Chinese bike-sharing platform ofo announced on Thursday that it will establish a blockchain research institute and embrace blockchain technology globally to further facilitate the use of big data and the Internet of Things.



The move aims to better bind multiple parties including enterprises, governments and users, to find solutions to problems in bike-sharing operation such as bike deployment, parking and maintenance, help build smart urban transportation globally, ofo said in a statement sent to the Global Times.



China is considering a national blockchain technology standard, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2019, according to media reports.

