McDonald’s adds staff

Fast-food giant McDonald's said on Thursday that it expects to hire 80,000 new staff this year in China to cope with market expansion, and the company plans to open 2,000 more stores by late 2022.



The company said it had more than 150,000 staff as of the end of April, and those born after 1995 accounted for more than 60 percent.



More than 97 percent of those born after 2000 in China believe they will have a bright future, and 95 percent said they are willing to put in extra efforts to do a better job, according to a survey released by McDonald's on Thursday.

