Wembley clash

The last two Chelsea managers meet at Wembley on Saturday for a game that could well decide where they are next season. Antonio Conte is expected to leave the Stamford Bridge side in the summer, a year after winning the English Premier League, while Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho's own tenure at Old Trafford is somewhat in the balance after another season of relative mediocrity at the 20-time champions of England.



Exit



The world's oldest cup competition is not the silverware either side would have been looking for back in August, but a record-breaking Manchester City put paid to any hopes of adding to either side's league title ambitions while both clubs also faltered in the European Champions League to end any hopes of continental success. That Pep Guardiola's City side also won the League Cup means that Saturday is the sole chance for success for either of the clubs.



United, at least, have qualified for the Champions League next season. Chelsea have missed out after a stuttering finish to the Premier League season capped by losing 3-0 away to Newcastle United at St James' Park in the final game last weekend. That result - and the preceding 37 games - are why Conte is expected to depart a season after winning the Premier League, just as Mourinho did before him.



Mourinho has his own problems two years into what would be an expected three-year tenure that his previous career suggests will limit his time at Old Trafford.



His public appearances have switched between bizarrely avuncular - his love for Scott McTominay - and bullying: the even weirder press scapegoating of Luke Shaw.



It's an odd time for both clubs, 90 minutes away from a trophy but also the same time period from a new manager. Mourinho should expect nothing less: His predecessor was unceremoniously sacked while Jesse Lingard's winner was still being celebrated after the 2016 FA Cup final. Success on Saturday guarantees nothing in a season that saw United finish 19 points behind Guardiola's champions and come up short on their return to the Champions League.



So where will the game be won and lost?



Arrivals



The goalkeepers are two of the best in the league so it will take something special to beat them.



Former Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku is United's top scorer this season, the burly Belgian picking up the mantle from Zlatan Ibrahimovic since arriving from Everton last summer. Lukaku has been in decent scoring form but has missed the last few games because of injury and is in a race against time to prove his fitness ahead of the biggest game of his career.



Conversely, the man that Chelsea opted for last summer, Alvaro Morata, has not shown the best of his talents in his first season in England, while Olivier Giroud has impressed from the bench and the Frenchman could force his way into Conte's starting lineup.



Another arrival from Arsenal in January will be starting for Manchester United and hoping to replicate his form from the semifinal, where he scored the equalizer against Tottenham Hostpur.



Wembley is a ground where Alexis Sanchez shines and he goes up against a Chelsea defense missing Brazilian David Luiz and the impressive Wales youngster Ethan Ampadu.



Chelsea skipper Gary Cahill has been called up for Gareth Southgate's England squad, as have United counterparts Phil Jones and Ashley Young.



Chris Smalling has not got the call for Russia and maybe this means that Mourinho, who had been omitting Eric Baily for players that stood a chance to make their respective World Cup squads, could bring the Ivorian back in for the former England center back.



Smalling memorably lost his cool in his last FA Cup final appearance and was sent off after being run ragged by Crystal Palace.



While Mourinho appears to distrust the mercurial French forward, Anthony Martial has impressed at Wembley before.



It was his goal against Everton in the semifinal in 2016 that earned Louis van Gaal's side a return visit to the national stadium for the final.



The rumors that he could be leaving the club refuse to go away, with speculation going into overdrive last week after Martial was not in the squad for the final Premier League game against Watford.



Mourinho said Martial was injured but he is understood to have recovered in time for Wembley and was with his teammates on the train to London.



Reunion



In midfield, Nemanja Matic comes up against the team he left last summer - a transfer that many have pinpointed as the major reason why Chelsea's championship challenge faltered and why United went from sixth to second this season.



The Serbian and semifinal scorer Ander Herrera would allow the base for Paul Pogba to star, as he did against Spurs on his last visit to Wembley.



The Frenchman has been criticized for not taking control of games but he did just that in the semi and put in arguably his finest performance for the club.



On the other side, Eden Hazard takes the role of most likely match winner but he too has been ­criticized this season for not deciding enough games.



The Belgian is another player linked with a move from Stamford Bridge and a win on Saturday would be a fitting farewell. His former boss might have other ideas.



