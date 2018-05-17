Pee-ving permission

Illustrations: Peter C. Espina/GT

Compulsory written permission for toilet break at a school has raised a stink. Students of this high school in Lin Cang, Yunnan Province, need two teachers to sign a written request before they can go to the lavatory. Amid an uproar, the school explained the step is meant to stop students from going out to smoke or make mischief under the ruse of a break. Experts, however, say using physiological needs to discipline students doesn't go a long way in building a healthy personality. It goes against the tenets of humane education and the school should mend its ways, while students should value the chance of learning and not waste time on undesirable activities.