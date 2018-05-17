Taiwan TV series has a wrong take on history

Illustrations: Peter C. Espina/GT





Will someone who was colonized be saddened by their colonizers being finally defeated? The answer is "no." But there are exceptions. In the TV series Jiachang's Heart recently aired on Taiwan's Da Ai Television, the heroine - a Taiwanese nurse serving in the Japanese army during World War II - burst out weeping when she learned that the Japanese emperor declared the surrender of Imperial Japan in August 1945.



The series is based on a true story. In the two episodes that have been aired, the heroine born to a well-off Taiwanese family, decided to be a nurse despite family opposition to serve the Imperial Japanese Army that was invading the Chinese mainland. She considered this a way to serve her "country," which apparently referred to Japan. As the trailer shows, the TV series put a gloss on the aggressors while the fighting Chinese troops were depicted as gaunt and ugly enemies. This of course drew criticism.



The TV drama shouldn't have been allowed to be produced. This is not about freedom of speech, but respect for history.



Taiwan was brutally colonized by Japan for half-a-century until the latter was defeated and surrendered in 1945. During this period, Japanese rulers plundered the island's resources and treated Taiwanese as second-class citizens. During Japan's attempt to assimilate Taiwan, the Taiwanese were not even allowed to use Chinese language and culture, uprooting them from their origins. In this context, some locals were brainwashed to instill a sense of belonging to Japan. But there is no way that such a subjugated life can be publicized in such an affirmative way because it would otherwise send a wrong message.



Few under colonization would forget such suffering, humiliation and bewilderment. The pain of being colonized and the resistance of Taiwan natives against the Japanese rulers was powerfully depicted in the film Warriors of the Rainbow: Seediq Bale, which was directed by Taiwanese film director Wei Te-sheng and often compared to the Hollywood production Braveheart. This is a model for anyone who wants to reproduce the mortifying history.



On the other hand, the TV series may cater to the increasingly unbridled calls for Taiwan independence, deliberate or not. Although Da Ai Television soon took down the production after two episodes saying it found the plot may cause misunderstandings, Taiwan authorities and pro-independence activists attributed this to intervention from the Chinese mainland.



In recent years, there have appeared some people, on both the mainland and in Taiwan, who consider Japan perfect and aspire to become Japanese citizens. Underlying this is an ignorance and a lack of respect for the bitter history. It is especially dangerous in Taiwan given the island's colonial history, rising pro-independence forces and endless revision of history books by the authorities.



Any attempt to glorify the Fascist aggression and colonizing history must be dealt with sternly. South Korea has always been firm on this and use of the Nazi salute is a criminal offence in European countries. Some people may have become too used to slavery and forgotten how to stand up. They must learn to.



The author is a reporter with the Global Times. sunxiaobo@globaltimes.com.cn