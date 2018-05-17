Learning Chinese

Movie lines

Avengers: Infinity War



复仇者联盟3：无限战争



(fùchóuzhě liánménɡ sān: wúxiàn zhànzhēnɡ)

1. Let me just say, if aliens wind up implanting eggs in my chest or something and I eat one of you, I'm sorry.



我先说好,如果一会儿外星人在我胸腔里植卵什么的导致我要吃你们,那我说声抱歉。



(wǒ xiān shuō hǎo, rúɡuǒ yīhuìér wàixīnɡrén zài wǒ xiōnɡqiānɡ lǐ zhíluǎn shénme de dǎozhì wǒ yào chī nǐmen, nà wǒ shuō shēnɡ bàoqiàn)

2. I don't want another single pop culture reference out of you for the rest of the trip. You understand?



这趟行程中我再不想听你讲任何一个流行文化梗了,听清楚没？



(zhètànɡ xínɡchénɡ zhōnɡ wǒ zài bùxiǎnɡ tīnɡ nǐ jiǎnɡ rènhé yīɡè liúxínɡ wénhuà ɡěnɡ le,tīnɡ qīnɡchǔ méi?）

3. Don't forget, I'm half human. So that 50 percent of me that's stupid, that's 100 percent you.



别忘了我有一半人类血统。如果这是愚蠢血统,那你就是百分百愚蠢了。



(bié wànɡ le wǒ yǒu yībàn rénlèi xuètǒnɡ. rúɡuǒ zhèshì yúchǔn xuètǒnɡ, nà nǐ jiùshì bǎi fēn bǎi yúchǔn le.）

What's the matter with you kids?



小屁孩,你有什么毛病？



(xiǎopìhái, nǐ yǒu shénme máobìnɡ?）





Illustration: Xia Qing/GT





