Happy birthday:



If you find yourself in need of help this weekend, do not hesitate to put the call out to all your friends. You have plenty of people willing to stand by you. When you all band together, there is nothing that you cannot accomplish. Your lucky numbers: 1, 4, 7, 13, 16.

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



You will cross paths with a fantastic opportunity this weekend. You will have to act fast and seize it for yourself, otherwise someone will most likely beat you to the punch. The right clothes will make a difference. Dress like you want to win, and you will! ✭✭✭✭



Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



If you feel that the romance is starting to fade from a relationship, try spicing things up with a surprise night out on the town. This weekend will give you the perfect opportunity to shore up the walls of love. ✭✭✭✭



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Try changing things up this weekend. A break from the norm will go a long way toward sweeping away the monotony that has recently crept into your life. Blue will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



It's time to go on the offensive when it comes to your career. Making aggressive moves will bring you closer to your goals. A contact that you make through a friend will prove very useful. ✭✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



If you feel like you are just running around in circles, it may be time for a dramatic change. Take time out this weekend to seek out challenges that appear beyond your ability. You may be surprised to find that you are more than up to the challenge. ✭✭✭✭







Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Do not hesitate to extend a helping hand to those who look like they need it. The aid you give will have a profound impact on someone's life. ✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



This weekend will be the perfect time to go exploring. Heading out and interacting with people with different interests will help broaden your horizons. You may even make a new best friend! ✭✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Some information that will prove extremely useful in the future will come your way this weekend if you pay close attention to social media. Make sure you follow through on any promises you make, otherwise the consequences will be severe. ✭✭✭

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Your financial luck is on the rise. This is a great time to look into long-term investments. Staying on the defensive will be the key to getting tasks done this weekend. ✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Lady Luck will shine down on those who aggressively pursue their goals this weekend, so don't be afraid of being a little bit more pushy than usual. Keep in mind that there is a difference between being aggressive and being a jerk. ✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



A romantic interlude may end up making your weekend. Sharing your positive energy with others will end up making someone's day. The stars will shine down on you when it comes to financial opportunities. ✭✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



You must first place your trust in someone if you want to know whether they are dependable. While there is a risk of getting hurt, the payoff will be incredible if they prove to be trustworthy allies. ✭✭✭