Source:Global Times Published: 2018/5/17 21:50:52

 ACROSS

  1 Thing to drive off

  5 Broadcast over?

 10 Bathroom staples

 14 And others, for short

 15 Hoops venue

 16 Solo, in a fancy house

 17 "No, by my understanding"

 20 Type of modern fiber

 21 Well-toned condition

 22 Forbidden scent?

 25 Emeritus (Abbr.)

 26 33 1/3 ___

 29 Arizona city

 31 Places for biddies

 35 Fury

 36 Plum, once

 38 Concealed microphone

 39 TV shipwreck

 43 Eye part

 44 Performs Lasik

 45 Lady No. 1

 46 Stray Asian canine

 49 Palm starch

 50 Take one's hand?

 51 Thin cut

 53 An Ivy

55 Salt solutions

 58 Intimidate

 62 Winter forecast

 65 Ukrainian capital

 66 Fingerprint blocker

 67 Lab heater

 68 Irish language

 69 Like Cheerios

 70 Accomplishes

DOWN

  1 City in a Cash song

  2 Hovering over

  3 Dillon of films

  4 Cloth fold

  5 Battle of Britain air gp.

  6 Bit of history

  7 Peon of the past

  8 Talking with radio callers

  9 Non-frugal one

 10 Dismantle

 11 Vessels for caterers

 12 "About the Author" write-ups

 13 Visualized

 18 Shrimp dish

 19 "... ___ the wide blue ..."

 23 Huge ice chunk

 24 Normal or typical

 26 Slap together

 27 ___ to (in on)

 28 Wild fight

 30 Kendrick and Wintour

 32 Muscular strength

 33 Hidden treasure, lots

 34 Stitched

 37 Long homework assignment

 40 Romantic absinthe?

 41 Prefix meaning "huge"

 42 Tristan's love

 47 Varied assortment

 48 Fan-shaped Chinese tree

 52 Car maker since 2003

 54 Buffered

 55 Use a spoon and bowl

 56 Some beers

 57 Vending machine feature

 59 "Do ___ others ..."

 60 Undesired turnout

 61 "Jabberwocky" opener

 62 34th prez first name

 63 "If ___ told you once ..."

 64 Male doll

