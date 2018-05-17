Puzzle





ACROSS



1 Thing to drive off



5 Broadcast over?



10 Bathroom staples



14 And others, for short



15 Hoops venue



16 Solo, in a fancy house



17 "No, by my understanding"



20 Type of modern fiber



21 Well-toned condition



22 Forbidden scent?



25 Emeritus (Abbr.)



26 33 1/3 ___



29 Arizona city



31 Places for biddies



35 Fury



36 Plum, once



38 Concealed microphone



39 TV shipwreck



43 Eye part



44 Performs Lasik



45 Lady No. 1



46 Stray Asian canine



49 Palm starch



50 Take one's hand?



51 Thin cut



53 An Ivy



55 Salt solutions



58 Intimidate



62 Winter forecast



65 Ukrainian capital



66 Fingerprint blocker



67 Lab heater



68 Irish language



69 Like Cheerios



70 Accomplishes

DOWN



1 City in a Cash song



2 Hovering over



3 Dillon of films



4 Cloth fold



5 Battle of Britain air gp.



6 Bit of history



7 Peon of the past



8 Talking with radio callers



9 Non-frugal one



10 Dismantle



11 Vessels for caterers



12 "About the Author" write-ups



13 Visualized



18 Shrimp dish



19 "... ___ the wide blue ..."



23 Huge ice chunk



24 Normal or typical



26 Slap together



27 ___ to (in on)



28 Wild fight



30 Kendrick and Wintour



32 Muscular strength



33 Hidden treasure, lots



34 Stitched



37 Long homework assignment



40 Romantic absinthe?



41 Prefix meaning "huge"



42 Tristan's love



47 Varied assortment



48 Fan-shaped Chinese tree



52 Car maker since 2003



54 Buffered



55 Use a spoon and bowl



56 Some beers



57 Vending machine feature



59 "Do ___ others ..."



60 Undesired turnout



61 "Jabberwocky" opener



62 34th prez first name



63 "If ___ told you once ..."



64 Male doll





Solution





