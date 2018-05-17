Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Thing to drive off
5 Broadcast over?
10 Bathroom staples
14 And others, for short
15 Hoops venue
16 Solo, in a fancy house
17 "No, by my understanding"
20 Type of modern fiber
21 Well-toned condition
22 Forbidden scent?
25 Emeritus (Abbr.)
26 33 1/3 ___
29 Arizona city
31 Places for biddies
35 Fury
36 Plum, once
38 Concealed microphone
39 TV shipwreck
43 Eye part
44 Performs Lasik
45 Lady No. 1
46 Stray Asian canine
49 Palm starch
50 Take one's hand?
51 Thin cut
53 An Ivy
55 Salt solutions
58 Intimidate
62 Winter forecast
65 Ukrainian capital
66 Fingerprint blocker
67 Lab heater
68 Irish language
69 Like Cheerios
70 Accomplishes
DOWN
1 City in a Cash song
2 Hovering over
3 Dillon of films
4 Cloth fold
5 Battle of Britain air gp.
6 Bit of history
7 Peon of the past
8 Talking with radio callers
9 Non-frugal one
10 Dismantle
11 Vessels for caterers
12 "About the Author" write-ups
13 Visualized
18 Shrimp dish
19 "... ___ the wide blue ..."
23 Huge ice chunk
24 Normal or typical
26 Slap together
27 ___ to (in on)
28 Wild fight
30 Kendrick and Wintour
32 Muscular strength
33 Hidden treasure, lots
34 Stitched
37 Long homework assignment
40 Romantic absinthe?
41 Prefix meaning "huge"
42 Tristan's love
47 Varied assortment
48 Fan-shaped Chinese tree
52 Car maker since 2003
54 Buffered
55 Use a spoon and bowl
56 Some beers
57 Vending machine feature
59 "Do ___ others ..."
60 Undesired turnout
61 "Jabberwocky" opener
62 34th prez first name
63 "If ___ told you once ..."
64 Male doll
Solution