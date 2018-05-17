Meghan Markle confirms father to skip wedding to Harry

US actress Meghan Markle finally confirmed on Thursday her father would not be attending her wedding to Britain's Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth's grandson, putting an end to days of speculation that marred the build-up to the glittering ceremony.



Harry, sixth-in-line to the throne, and Markle, a star of TV drama Suits, will tie the knot at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, home to the British royal family for nearly 1,000 years.



Markle's father, Thomas, had been due to walk his daughter down the aisle at the 15th Century St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Saturday.



But the former lighting director for TV soaps and sitcoms gave a series of contradictory statements this week about whether he would be there, with the Los Angeles-based celebrity website TMZ.com saying he had undergone heart surgery on Wednesday.



"Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health," Meghan Markle said in a statement.



"I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday."



TMZ said it had spoken to Markle's father after his surgery and that "he seemed alert and coherent, telling us doctors implanted stents in his blood vessels."



Saturday's wedding will be a sumptuous show of British pageantry, likely to attract a huge world audience.



Supporters hope the union of one of the most popular royals and a glamorous American actress, a divorcee with a white father and an African-American mother, will reinvigorate the monarchy.



However, much of the carefully planned and choreographed build-up to the ceremony has been overshadowed by confusion over the attendance of Markle's father, who is divorced from her mother, Doria Ragland, a yoga instructor and social worker.





